The Geelong Cats have claimed the 2022 AFL premiership with 81-point demolition of the Sydney Swans infront of an AFL-era record crowd at the MCG.

Tyson Stengle led the charge for the Cats with a four-goal haul as his team piled on 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) in one of the most one-sided grand finals in some time.

For mob, the stories on either side of the coin were starkly different.

Lance Franklin underwhelmed in his third decider with Sydney while Stengle continued on with blistering form, solidifying his spot on the mantle as recruit of the year.

It was a total capitulation from the Swans, the Cats totally unawed, swarming with numbers and cruising towards the cup by quarter time.

Sydney’s pressure game was non-existent, if not totally dismantled, by a Geelong side teeming with numbers around every contest.

The first quarter set the scene for the afternoon.

After Tom Hawkins missed a tough opportunity to get the Cats off to a perfect start, and Stengle was smothered deep in their attacking fifty, Geelong got the scoreboard ticking over to lead 6.5 (41) to 1.0 (6) at the first break.

Franklin missed a chance at forging a fight-back before Stengle drilled a 40-metre bomb to put Geelong in the driver’s seat once again and claim his 50th goal for the season.

After weathering a short run of play from Sydney, the hard work was undone by another long-range effort from the 23-year-old.

Another patch from Sydney spelled an even first half, 9.8 (62) 4.2 (26)

Four unanswered goals, including Stengle’s third, killed any hopes of a Sydney comback through the third.

His fourth, a crowd-lifting snap, came from the boundary moments later.

It was all but done by the start of the final quarter with the Cats carrying a 13-goal lead.

In a fourth quarter lacking a lot of steam Stengle almost brought the house down failing just a nicer bounce to turn an adventurous snap into his fifth.

Brandan Parfitt got into the action early mopping up another Cats major from the goal square after coming on as sub.

Sydney managed a pair of consolation goals before the final siren sounded.

Geelong sowed up the premiership 81 point victors.