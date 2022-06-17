Part of the dark fabric of the Stolen Generations, between the years of 1913 and 1939, Kahlin Compound in Darwin was used to segregate Aboriginal people of mixed descent from the rest of the Northern Territory and their families.

After an unsuccessful attempt to have the site heritage listed in 2003 and plans for a museum to be built at the site at Myilly Point in 2018 scrapped, advocacy group Friends of

Kahlin have renewed the fight to have the Kahlin Compound recognised.

Friends of Kahlin have called out to descendants who had relatives at Kahlin Compound for their support in growing the group, with plans to “seek commitment from those in power to recognise the history” of the site.

“We ask government and relevant stakeholders to work side-by-side with descendants of the Kahlin Compound on determining what form that recognition should be,” a statement said.

Friends of Kahlin’s goal is to establish a stakeholder group to work with the government on developing plans for the site, ensuring designs are led by the community.

In 2018, plans to build a museum at the site of the old compound were dissolved due to

public outcry about the estimated project cost of $50 million and the discovery of asbestos in the site’s buildings.

When this was announced, Ex-Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he would continue work on plans for a “nationally significant” centre for the Stolen Generations.

Sports commentator and activist Charlie King is a second generation survivor of the

Stolen Generations and leads the Friends of Kahlin group.

Mr King said he wanted to bring descendants of the Khalin Compound together, to re-connect and share history.

“We want to dream and design a space that promotes connection and healing, whilst giving

a true account of the past,” he said.

“Recognising what our families went through and the impacts we are still experiencing

today.”