In a momentous move for Indigenous business, 100 per cent Indigenous owned SupplyAus Holdings has acquired Queensland’s most recognisable coffee brand, Aromas Coffee Roasters.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone as the first Indigenous business in Australia to purchase and own a legacy brand, with Aromas’ strong 47-year history and now serving over 300 locations in Queensland.

SupplyAus chief executive Adam Williams, a Wongaibon and Wiradjuri man, said the brand would bolster the Indigenous company’s reputation and recognition.

“Every day, we have to fight for our legitimacy and seat at the table despite the amazing strides we have made as a Queensland business,” Mr Williams said.

This week, SuppyAus and Aromas Coffee Roasters celebrated the occasion with an appearance from SOBAH – an Indigneous-owned non-alcoholic beverage brand.

The acquisition was finalised in July, with the official launch in late August and plans to grow the business nationally and internationally are already underway.

Mr Williams said SupplAus were custodians of the brand for now and were looking forward to meeting the full network of the Aromas community in the coming months.

“We know Aromas has a strong and loyal customer base and are looking forward to getting

to know them all, as well as continuing to offer the same product and service they love,”

Mr Williams said.

Aromas Coffee Roasters joins an impressive roster of businesses operating under SupplyAus Holdings including DHUWA Coffee, Bunji Workwear, Jingeri, and SupplyAus Medical.