Sydney Swans recruit Aliesha Newman says thinking about being the first Indigenous AFLW player at the club gives her goosebumps, but hopes the numbers of First Nations players quickly outgrow the case of rarity.

Newman made her debut with the Swans in their round one loss against St Kilda last month.

Ahead of the competition’s Indigenous round over weeks three and four, the 26 year old reflected on her experience journey through the league as one of a small cohort of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, and the growing cultural presence in the years since her debut.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege for myself and my people,” Newman said.

“I think not just this round, but I think the AFL in general has been really good at kind of making me feel like I’m at home.”

A proud Ningy Ningy woman, seeing the competition Indigenous round come to fruition brings a level of pride, and with it, acknowledged the work towards inclusion and creating a culturally safe space for players isn’t over.

Early on in her career, Newman sought mentors out of Melbourne mens players Jeff Garlett and Neville Jetta to help find her place in the game, who she continues to keep in touch with.

As an outsider looking in at the mens game, she said the racism endured by some players is heartbreaking.

While thankful for the lower levels of abuse directed at female players, she hopes continued open conversations will come with benefits in stamping it out.

“I’ve been a pretty big driver of trying to get Indigenous around for the last seven years,” Newman said.

“It’s something that means a lot to me and my family and to be able to represent them as well as everybody else in the community and sharing what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are capable of, I think is is really exciting.

“For us, in a space like this to be able to just start conversations I think is is something that needs to be done.”

Relative to the mens competition, the AFLW has a lower First Nations player presence despite numbers growing in recent years.

Newman was similarly the first Indigenous woman to represent her previous clubs in Melbourne and Collingwood.

She hopes the AFL’s Woomeras Indigenous development program and additional pathway’s will continue to see those numbers grow.

When the Swans run out to face GWS on Saturday not only will it be for their first home game at the SCG, it will also mark their first Marn Grook match in-line with the clubs annual Indigenous celebrations.

Sydney will wear their Indigenous jumpers designed by Sydney great Adam Goodes’ mother Lisa Sansbury for the occasion.

“I think just has even more significance of the club and I know that all the girls are so honoured to put that on this week and and in round four as well,” Newman said.

“This is obviously one of my favourite rounds to play and just to be able to hear stories from each one of the designs.”

Newman looks forward to running out with Indigenous teammate Jaide Anthony once she returns from injury.

The Swans host the Giants for their round 3 clash at the SCG, 2:40pm Saturday afternoon.