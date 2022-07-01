Adding contemporary pop, old school hip-hop and hint of soul to Sydney’s NAIDOC Week celebrations, Barangaroo is poised to host some of Australia’s finest First Nations musicians Saturday night.

After being postponed in 2021, NAIDOC Up Late will help kick off the cities festivities as it takes over the harbours foreshore.

The site holds great significance in the area’s history, named after powerful Cammeraygal matriarch, provider and fisherwoman Barangaroo, who stood up for her culture and resisted European intrusion during her life at the time of colonisation.

Headliner Mo’ju is joined by rapper and activist Ziggy Ramos, electro-pop duo AYA J, Central Coast songstress Tessa Thames, Cloe Tarare and cultural dance groups for the night.

Barangaroo precinct First Nations director Jade Christian said the individual messaging from each artist amplifies NAIDOC Week’s theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!

She said the layout of the event, performances and traditional customs embody the history and cultural significance of the area.

“Culture does exist here and culture is continuing in such a contemporary setting,” Ms Christian said.

AYA J’s Angus Field said the opportunity to be involved with the cultural celebration is a proud moment along with an eye-opener for the band.

“It’s definitely our biggest cultural gig (so far),” he said.

“I’m from a small little town in Coffs Harbour and being able to play in Sydney, for an Indigenous event has just been such a proud and exciting moment for me.

“It’s like the pinnacle of what I’ve done so far in my life.

“And like to play alongside some of the artists who are also Indigenous is just, it’s pretty big, I’ll tell you that.”

Barangaroo Up Late performances start 7pm Saturday evening at Walumil Lawn in Barangaroo reserve.

Entry to the event is free.