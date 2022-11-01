Sydney Swans First Nations player development manager Jarred Hodges hopes the club’s latest venture will harness the largely untapped Indigenous talent throughout New South Wales.

The Swans’ well-established junior pathway system is spreading into the state’s regions to identify the best young First Nations footballers, both male and female, and open the door on opportunities for full scholarship to their Sydney-based Academy.

First Nations academy trial days hosted in Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Central Coast and Hunter, Illawarra and Sydney for footballers aged 10-17 began on Monday.

Hodges said the initiative looks to shift the “pretty disproportionate” number of Indigenous kids to have come through the club’s academy program to date.

“We’ve got a catchment (area) where there’s a high population of indigenous people but the realities are many of them are playing other sports,” he said.

“I think largely thats been around access and opportunity.

“The bones of this was to create that access and opportunity to increase participation with

the lens of identifying talent to move into the AFL talent pathways.

“It’s looking to tap into that that pipeline and have a consistent consistent presence amongst that, that swans Academy pathway.”

Initial training sessions are followed by a camp and cultural and mental health engagement sessions for both players and staff.

It’s set-up included community consultation and opportunity for casual footballing staff over the course of the program.

“The club in the club’s been in Sydney for 40 years and and we haven’t created this opportunity or ventured into this space so it’s really humbling,” Hodges said.

The increased focus on Indigenous presence on Sydney’s lists seemingly couldn’t come soon enough.

Described as the “pin-up boy” for First Nations hopefuls coming through the club’s academy, Illawarra product and Yuin-Dunghutti man James Bell’s time at the club came to an end on Monday, delisted after 28 games since his 2019 debut.

His axing would have left the Swans senior mens list without Indigenous representation had Lance Franklin failed to re-sign during grand final week.

“James showed potential at AFL level featuring in 12 games in 2021 including the finals series,” the club said in a statement.

“He has also displayed strong performances at VFL where he has continued to develop his game.”

The Swans farewelled Bell alongside the injury-plagued veteran Sam Naismith and once highly-touted 24-year-old Ben Ronke.

A potential re-inclusion or rival pick-up for Bell through the rookie draft later this month is yet to be flagged.

Ningy Ningy woman Aliesha Newman and Palawa woman Jaide Anthony featured in Sydney’s inagural AFLW season in 2022.