Men at Gongolgon’s Orana Haven Aboriginal Corporation are learning job-ready skills to prepare them for life after rehabilitation through a TAFE NSW Dubbo course.

Some 14 of the drug and alcohol rehab service’s clients are undertaking a construction course through TAFE during their three-month rehabilitation program.

TAFE NSW construction teacher Chris Newberry said the skills gave students an opportunity to move forward from their past.

During the course students have built benches, outdoor hardwood table settings and cover areas in addition to general maintenance of the centre.

Student Eli Morris said he was looking forward to gaining construction and working at heights qualifications.

“I did get a lot out of it, it was a good skill to have,” he said.

“If it weren’t for Orana Haven, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity, I would’ve probably been sitting in jail.

“When I get home, I’m going to try and refer a few mates to this place.”

Morris said he was eyeing a scaffolding career once he had finished his course.

Orana Haven acting chief executive Tracy Gordon said confidence of the students had grown during the courses.

Ms Gordon said it was uplifting seeing the work clients had undertaken.

Morris continued to state his gratitude for the Corporation,

In particular, Morris has loved the people he’s met at Orana Haven, saying that they “Are some of the best people I’ve met in my life.”