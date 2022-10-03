Star recruit Tamika Upton has led the Newcastle Knights to the most remarkable premiership just one year after the women’s side finished winless at the bottom of the table.

The Knights women on Sunday secured a 32-12 win against Parramatta to complete the fairytale at Accor Stadium.

Gomeroi man Ron Griffiths, in his first year at the helm, was spotted celebrating jubilantly with coaching staff when 17-year-old halfback sensation Jesse Southwell all but sealed the game late in the second half.

“For me to get this opportunity, I’ve learned so much in these last three months,” he said.

“This team has made me a better father, a better husband, and a better coach.

“I’ve learned so much in my 20-odd years coaching career as I have in this last period of time.”

That said a lot for the Gomeroi man’s unwavering belief that turned the second-year Knights from the winless wooden spooners to the women’s premiership winners.

The seven try-to-two romp was far harder than the scoreboard indicated.

Parramatta crossed first after 12 minutes and even when Newcastle were cruising after adding the next four tries, an Eels’ second forced the Knights to stay focused for the final 20 minutes.

“What we’ve done from day one is that we didn’t speak about winning a premiership – we didn’t even mention semi-finals once,” Griffith said.

“We never spoke about it because it doesn’t come into our DNA.

“That’s about working hard, the Newcastle way, and above all else, if we weren’t good enough, we’d accept that.

“We’d be humbled in the loss, but we’d be magnanimous in winning too.”

That was typified in the stark difference between the performance and the confidence of its star fullback Tamika Upton.

The Baradha woman made three line breaks and ran in the Knights’ fourth try, and played a deft hand in another two for teammates.

That liveliness earned Upton the Karyn Murphy Medal for best afield.

“When she’s playing, there’s always a fair bit of confidence around,” Griffiths said.

“Even though she’s quite humble and doesn’t believe that (confidence), she certainly has been the difference at certain stages of the year for us.

“What I’d say is we wouldn’t trade Tamika for anyone else because she’s taught me so much about coaching.”

Knights captain Millie Boyle said she was in awe of Upton.

“She is just so safe, she keeps a straight face, and she does what she needs to do all the time,” Boyle said.

“She really is just an unbelievable teammate that can identify what’s in front of her and is so confident under the high balls as well.”

Parramatta coach Dean Widders admitted Newcastle made it too hard in the clutches.

But the Anaiwan man still reserved praise for his NRLW newcomers.

“When the momentum shifted, they got a real roll-on and it did hurt us a bit there,” he said.

“We just lost our way in the game, and it made a difficult one towards the back end.

“But I thought our girls were really brave to fight back like they did.

“It gave us a real chance, but Newcastle had that little bit of class in that team.”