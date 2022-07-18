What does a ping pong table, an alternative Australian national anthem and a Tasmanian Indigenous singer/songwriter have in common?

The answer is Anthem Anthem Revolution.

Known on-stage as DENNI, Denni Proctor is travelling to the United Kingdom as part of what may be the most unique patron experience of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

The Pakana woman has been involved in the Hobart-based Terrapin Puppet Theatre’s project, where a host of creators, designers and workshop facilitators have collaborated alongside the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and 12 young Tasmanians to create a game that allows the player to “write” an alternative national anthem by playing ping pong.

Ms Proctor was jointly responsible for writing the game’s music, collaborating with conductor and composer Tom Rimes and a full orchestral complement to create a rap / orchestral version of Advance Australia Fair.

“It’s a robotic ping pong table that sings you the national anthem unless you start to beat the robot and return the ball,” Ms Proctor explained.

“It then gives you an alternative national anthem that I’ve written with content from a group of young people that Terrapin brought together, some workshop facilitators and some arts workers.”

Ms Proctor worked with the 12 participants who created lyrics conveying cultural themes that resonated strongly with both the young people and herself as a proud Aboriginal woman.

As part of their lyrical composition they also strongly considered what a new national anthem would look and sound like.

“We sort of reverse engineered the old anthem as it stands and have played in backwards, have sped it up and have changed the sort of sounds that we’re using,” she said.

“We’re giving it a more modern feel using synthesisers, using the voice of the children.”

“We came down to a concept of Australia as a body and our body as the country and talking about our relationship to country and our relationship to our community.”

Palawa Kani language also features in the lyrical content, which was an important inclusion for Ms Proctor.

“There’s some Palawa Kani dispersed throughout, just very simple words like brother, sister, country and hello,” she said.

“The opportunity to have Palawa Kani in this project is really important because it’s telling our people’s story and representing across the water in another country.”

Ms Proctor considered hip-hop the ideal genre to complement the nature of the project.

“Using hip-hop, which relates to young people and relates to the youth very much, brings something to the project, being able to condense a lot of material into short rhymes”, she said.

It has been a steep rise for the Trawlwoolway woman of the Pakana nation in her four years working at Terrapin.

After starting out as an actor and puppeteer, the organisation approached her as a songwriter for their project, which Ms Proctor thought was a natural fit.

“It’s really exciting to me and very aligned with what I’m with what I’m doing at the moment,” she said.

It will be a busy few months for the 30 year-old on her return to Australia, with upcoming appearances at the Northern Territory’s Freedom Day Festival and Darwin’s Street Art Festival, as well as collaborations in Melbourne and New Zealand.

Birmingham Festival 2022 is being held alongside this year’s Commonwealth Games.