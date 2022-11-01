An event which left people teary-eyed, the candlelight vigil for Cassius Turvey in Boorloo (Perth) on Monday night was something to remember.

Opening with the welcome to country by uncle Ben Taylah, the Midland Oval vigil in Boorloo’s eastern suburbs started.

In the middle of the oval was a beautiful Indigenous sand art, which provided a boundary where 15 fire pits for Cassius, forever 15, stood.

The smoking ceremony led by Joe Collard, who dressed in traditional paint and clothing, unfolded as people from the crowd came up to cleanse themselves.

The vigil had a lot to offer and showcase for Cassius and the community of Midland, with speeches, performances and singing.

An emotional speech was read out by one of Cassius’s many friends, Ayesha Dean, described the teenager as a “big friendly giant” with a huge heart.

Ayesha was accompanied with a row of Cassius’ friends in a show of solidarity.

“One of my favourite things about Cassius is that no matter what colour your skin was, what nationality you are, or who you’re friends with, you could always count on Cassius to accept you for who you are,” Ayesha said.

“I was lucky enough to have Cassius as one of my best friends.

“I speak on behalf of many of us here, he really was a best friend to everyone, he was a shoulder to cry on, and a face to talk to,” she said.

“Cassius was a teddy bear or as the boys would say a big friendly giant, he had a big heart, a big brain and big dreams, I am very happy to say that Cassius you’re name is making a change”

“I Hope you are smiling down knowing how many people have heard your story my brother, you deserved a life to live.”

Cassius’ uncle Mark Kickett took to the stand to speak about the burden his family and friends must now carry to keep his memory alive.

“Our young people gathered here, the young ones who are sharing the heart and the pain and the struggle that we as a community as family as people and as a nation,” he said.

“Struggle with this terrible tragedy, and let me tell you clearly as we gather crossed this country, every state, every territory and every community right throughout this country.

“Are with us on this journey as we stand together in justice for Cassius?”

Another family member to recount fond memories was Jacob Collard, Cassius’ nephew.

“To Cassius, my little but big uncle, you never deserved what happened to you,” Jacob said.

“Cassius was a… well manned and beautiful soul that could light up a room with his presence and his big smile.

“Our relationship was strong especially after the day I bought him KFC, I was upgraded in his words to ‘my brotha’.

“I also remember Cassius as a gentle person that cherished my baby Maya, when he meet her, I remember his face, I remember the love he showed Maya, my baby.”

The night was filled with performances from Madijtil Moorna an Indigenous and non-indigenous choir, who sand two songs one of ‘Peace of the valley’, and a Noongar rendition of Amazing Grace.

Another singing performance got the crowd involved when Cassius’s two young nieces sang Dancing in the Sky for his mother, Mechelle Turvey.

Mechelle, overcome with emotions, lifted her arms out when the chorus hit, singing along with the girls.

Towards the end of the night people got to see beautiful traditional dancing from both Aboriginal and Maori culture.

Koolalanga Dance group and Haka for Life performed with passion, pride and respect for Cassius.

Mechelle said she was amazed by the more than 1000 people who showed up to honour her son.

“Thank you, each and every one of you, thank you for loving my son wether you knew him or not,” she said.