Aged just 17, Indigenous teenager Braedyn Cidoni was picked as Racing Together’s first team driver in 2021.

One year later, he’s honed his craft and has returned to the track once again to race the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown round of the Repco Supercars Championship this weekend.

The first of its kind, the Racing Together initiative provides Indigenous drivers an opportunity to pursue a career in motorsports. Cidoni was one of last year’s inaugural candidates.

Growing up around motorsports, Mr Cidoni is racing this year in the team’s Hyundai Excel for the combined sedans category in a livery he designed last year.

In the year since he last competed in the competition, Cidoni has had his eyes fixed on the prize.

“Throughout the year I’ve been continuing racing and trying to get better,” Cidoni said.

“I feel as though I am slowly making progress and I’m really excited to race at Triple Crown this year.

“I’ve grown up around motorsports pretty much my entire childhood and I’ve already dreamed of racing.”

Although he’s only eighteen, Cidoni said he wants his Indigenous heritage to make an impact on the motorsports world.

“The course of motorsports is changing. It’s great to see the diversity, there’s plenty of diversity in footy but not enough in motorsports yet,” he said.

“I’m hoping to make an impact on motorsports as a whole, it’s not just up to one individual but teams and the sport.

“Racing Together is not just a team but a family and we’ve grown a lot in the last couple of years, I hope this initiative spreads throughout motorsports as it can make a difference.”

Currently working for Triple Eight Race Engineering as a fabricator, Cidoni is looking to make racing his career.

“It’s my dream to become a professional racing car driver,” he said.

“I’m doing the best I can do to achieve my goal and of course still representing Indigenous drivers.”

BRT co-principal Tim Blanchard said the Indigenous round was an exciting and necessary development of the Repco Supercars Championship.

“It’s fantastic that in 2022 as a sport we are celebrating the Indigenous round for the first time and immersing ourselves with the local history, people and culture,” he said.