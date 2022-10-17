Ten of the top emerging First Nations creatives on social media have been selected as part of the second edition of the First Nations Creator program.

The program is an initiative born out of Screen Australia’s First Nations department and Instagram Australia.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators are chosen to be part of the program in an aim to accelerate local talent and amplify diverse voices in social media and content creation.

The recipients will partake in workshops and training sessions from October 17-19 and receive $5000 in funding.

One of the recipients, Wiradjuri and Tongan artist Brandi Salmon said she hopes this program is an opportunity to work with mob in a creative and professional space.

“I am looking forward to connecting with mob in the creating space and networking,” she said.

“Working with Meta is something I never thought would happen for me so I am really excited about that and the things I will learn.

“I hoping ultimately my art will be seen by more people and start a conversation about Aboriginal people and the history of this Country.”

Salmon’s Aunty Collection reimagines famous paintings of white women such as the Mona Lisa and the Girl with a Pearl Earring, as Blak women.

Inspired by Possession Island by Aboriginal artist Gordon Bennett, Salmon said she hopes she can start selling her Aunty Collection overseas.

“As well as selling my Aunty Collection overseas…I see my brand going global and starting a conversation about Aboriginal identity, history, representation and culture, worldwide,” she said.

“Art is a worthwhile career choice and Blackfullas can do it too.”

The 2022 program covers creating and filming reels, metaverse technology, business building and Indigenous cultural and intellectual copyright.

Special guest creatives this year include Arrernte actress Sherry-Lee Watson from Netflix’s Heartbreak High and Whadjuk Noongar model and founder of Mob in Fashion, Nathan McGuire.

Meta Australia and New Zealand’s creator partnerships lead Kirsty Wilson said Instagram wants to continue to champion First Nations storytelling.

“As a brand Instagram is steadfast in its mission to empower First Nations Creators and equip them with the tools needed to grow their online presence and build meaningful communities within the creator economy,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing these creators continue to flourish and watch their infectious creativity hit our Reels feed with renewed vigour.”

First Nations recipients