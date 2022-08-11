Beau Tedcastle is a young talent who certainly knows where the goals are.

For the past few years, Tedcastle has turned heads with his goalkicking in the Northern Territory Football League junior competitions with St Marys.

In the 2019-20 NTFL U18 season, a 15-year-old Tedcastle booted 85 goals from 18 games.

It was the highest goal tally in almost two decades and his efforts earned him the Abala Medal as the best and fairest player.

He quickly progressed into the NTFL Premier League and finished his debut season with 25 goals and as one of the favourites for the rising star award.

Tedcastle has spent the past two years boarding at Ballarat’s St Patrick’s College and this year joined NAB League club Greater Western Victoria.

The silky-smooth small forward is fresh off a three-goal performance that helped the Rebels to a 12-point win over Gippsland Power last weekend.

Just four days earlier he played in St Patrick’s losing Herald Sun Shield Division grand final clash to Whitefriars College.

Eligible for this year’s AFL Draft, Tedcastle faces a nervous wait between now and October.

“I can only wait until draft day, but I’m continuing to work hard on different aspects of my game,” Tedcastle said.

“I’ve made plenty of sacrifices, like living away from my home and outside of my comfort zone.”

The Territorian has plenty of attributes which will appeal to AFL clubs, particularly his athleticism and forward nous.

“I think my biggest strengths as a footballer would be my speed and forward craft,” he said.

“I try to model my game off Cyril Rioli for his forward ability and pressure and also Daniel Rioli, because he’s a small defender that can run and carry the footy.”

Like most Territory kids who have moved down south to further their football, Tedcastle has faced challenges living away from home and adapting to a different style of football.

“The biggest challenges for me and other Territory kids moving down south is being away from family, culture and the new lifestyle that you have to adapt to,” he said.

In 2022, Tedcastle has booted 19 goals from 10 games for Greater Western Victoria, with his best performance being a four-goal haul against the Sydney Swans Academy in round four.

“I’ve found the professionalism and coaching standards to be much higher,” Tedcastle said of the NAB League competition.

“There is a bigger focus on junior development and player commitment as competition’s like the NAB League are very hard to get into.

“You have to put your best foot forward at all times.”