The 2022 season featured a host of experienced and breakout First Nations stars, and while no Indigenous players starred in the grand final, there were plenty of standout performers during the year.

With season 2022 done and dusted National Indigenous Times contributor Andrew Mathieson has run the rule over the NRL to pull together the 10 stars for the year, and what our dream all-Indigenous line-up would look like.

Do you agree with the list?

TOP 10 INDIGENOUS PLAYERS:

Nicho Hynes (Wiradjuri)

Hynes could not have done much more right in his switch from Melbourne fringe player-come-utility back to Cronulla halfback. He also scored eight tries and 83 goals in a year that exceeded expectations. Though he missed World Cup selection, with a plethora of quality Australian halves in the mix, the 2022 Dally M medal win displayed his influence on Cronulla’s side.

Jack Wighton (Wiradjuri)

Wighton continues to be the barometer of how Canberra measures its success. The five-eighth that is also equally adept at lock, centre and fullback, changed the directions of games with his own special touch. When the Raiders had to dig their way out of the mire in the first half of the year to make the finals, Wighton got the backline flowing superbly. He was also instrumental in many of their upsets, especially both away wins in Melbourne.

Latrell Mitchell (Birrbay and Wiradjuri)

Mitchell’s talent is indisputable, but getting the South Sydney talisman on the ground consistently is perhaps the only thing stopping him climbing up this list.

He played just 15 out of 27 games this year. His influence is profound enough though that the Rabbitohs lost half their matches during his absence.

When he was out there, the fullback crossed for seven tries, delivered 17 try assists and also kicked 100 per cent from more than five goal attempts on four occasions.

The spiritual GOAT.

Sebastian Kris (Torres Strait Islander)

It was a breakout season for Kris after not playing a single match in 2020. The centre teased fans last year with eight tries, but has since gone to another level with a 14-try season. He amassed 43 tackle breaks and a further 12 line breaks. And at just 23 years of age, it’s hard not to imagine the 101kg Kris emulating the game of Raiders great Mal Meninga.

Alex Johnston (Torres Strait Islander)

An argument could be posed that Johnson has been the best Indigenous player of this NRL season. Anyone who can score 30 tries must be on top of their game. But the unassuming Johnston always slips under the radar despite being the sixth most prolific try-scoring winger of all time.

Scott Drinkwater (Wiradjuri)

Drinkwater, in much the same way as Kris, had a breakout year after Melbourne dumped the playmaker one game into his career. Dashing across the line 11 times in his 21 appearances this year after running in the same number of tries in his first 52 NRL games has been one improvement. But for the fullback, the 14 line-breaks and 27 missed tackles, down from 92 last year, coincides with his club’s meteoric rise from a bottom-four side every year since 2018 to hosting a 2022 preliminary final.

Reuben Cotter (Torres Strait Islander)

This year Cotter proved the adage to never give up, overcoming adversity where successive ACL tears left him missing all of his first three years before playing just 21 games in the next three years.

But 18 NRL appearances had the 23-year-old win not only a State of Origin debut, but a spot in the World Cup squad.

Cotter undoubtedly has been the standout Indigenous forward of the year.

Cody Walker (Yuin and Bundjalung)

A late starter to the elite level, 32-year-old Walker is continuing to make up for lost time. While Mitchell’s is most revered Souths figure and Johnston the star finisher, Walker has been the glue that has held that backline together. The five-eighth has averaged nearly a try every two games, and while his 2022 statistics are not quite as good as his previous stellar year, a wiser Walker has a smarter kicking game statistically while adding a tougher edge while averaging 18.5 tackles a match.

Josh Addo-Carr (Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri)

Addo-Carr frequently pulled out his brilliant line-breaks and dashing sprints for a struggling Canterbury after departing a Melbourne side whose inside backs were never short of delivering the winger plenty of ball. The lack of opportunities seemed to controversially affect his chances of NSW selection, but he still scored 16 tries in a season for a team that won just seven games. Addo-Carr also added 17 line-breaks and six try assists to be deserving part of the World Cup squad.

David Fifita (Torres Strait Islander)

Fair to say that Fifita stood out in a Gold Coast side that did not do well this year. His ability to breakout out of tackles and his blistering runs is too hard to ignore for the 2022 top 10 Indigenous players. The average of 112 running metres per game is comparable to most outside backs, but the 93 per cent tackle efficiency shows he can play defence too.

ALL-INDIGENOUS TEAM