Australia’s football fraternity has paid tribute to Uncle Jack Charles following news of his death on Tuesday.

Uncle Jack was a prominent figure on NITV’s Yokayi Footy and had featured as the voice of the 2022 AFL finals advertising campaign.

The AFL is yet to confirm if any tributes will be observed at this weekend’s AFLW Indigenous Round.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the AFL said Uncle Jack was a talented and strong Elder.

“It is with deep sadness and respect the AFL acknowledges the passing of the exceptionally talented and strong Uncle Jack Charles,” they said.

“A wonderful and powerful artist, who generously brought his unique gifts in may forms, we are exceptionally grateful for his work enhancing the story of 2022 Toyota AFL Finals series.”

“Vale Uncle Jack.”

The AFL paused all marketing featuring Uncle Jack following his death, but have since gained permission from his family to continue the advertising with an acknowledgement.

Noongar woman and Yokayi Footy executive producer Karla Hart said Uncle Jack was royalty to Indigenous people.

“Uncle Jack, ngany koort winyarn noonooka boordiya kalyakoorl,” she said.

“The hand you were dealt and the life you made with the love you gave to all was nothing short of incredible.

“Everywhere you went you made everyone so happy, you always had time for a photo and a yarn”

Uncle Jack Charles performed a monologue on Yokayi footy celebrating the contribution of Indigenous people as our modern day warriors.

A tribute will broadcast for Uncle Jack Charles.