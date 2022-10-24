A West Australian-first film festival will see First Nations films showcased on one of Australia’s most famous big screens in November.

CinefestOZ Broome is celebrating First Nations stories and talent from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

The program will see new releases such as Loveland, We Are Still Here and Sweet As screened at Rubibi’s (Broome) Sun Pictures – the world’s oldest operating outdoor picture theatre.

The event that runs from November 3 to 6 and will include a short film program along with red carpet and conversation dining events.

There will also be free industry, school and community workshops and screenings.

CinefestOZ chairwoman Margaret Buswell said the organisation was thrilled to use Rubibi as a hub for the event.

“The CinefestOZ team together with Goolarri Media, the local film industry and community have created a unique program that is dedicated to sharing and developing First Nations stories and talent,” she said.

“The town is not only rich with Indigenous creative talent and cultural history – it also has a

flourishing film scene that has produced screen successes such as Bran Nue Dae Mad Bastards and Mystery Road 2.”

Goolarri Media chief executive and Indigenous film producer Jodie Bell said the festival would boost the local film-making scene

“The Festival will help to raise the local, national

and international profile of Indigenous creatives and stories, as well as Broome’s filmmaking landscape,” she said.

“Festival goers will be able to enjoy new First Nations films that are yet to be released theatrically under the stars at Sun Pictures, meet and talk with filmmakers and talent such as Jub Clerc – Writer and Director of Sweet As”.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, November 3

Welcome to Country: A special welcome by Yawuru Elders to the visiting First nations film- makers, festival guests, passholders and community.

Opening Night: Feature Film Screening- Loveland

Friday, November 4

Free Community Day

Industry Program Session

Did’jun First Nation Short film set

Feature Film Screening – We Are Still Here

Saturday, November 5

Free Community Day

Filmmakers In Conversation Lunch: Wild Flower Broome

Party under the Stars – Feature Film Screening Sweet As

Sunday, November 6

Community Screenings: Our Law & Did’jun First Nation Shorts retro

Filmmakers In- Conversation Lunch: Writer & Director Jub Clerc- Sweet As

CinefestOZ Broome, is an inaugural program, partnership with Broome-based media organisation Goolarri Media.