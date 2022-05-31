The 2022 NRL men’s State of Origin series is set to boast a raft of First Nations talent as a number of stars fancy their chance of a debut, while one NSW hero has been left out.

Cowboys forward Reuban Cotter and 19-year-old speedster Selwyn Cobbo eye off their chance at slotting into a Maroons side looking to regain the title.

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs got the call up to enter the NSW camp on Sunday, with both likely to pull on the Blue next Wednesday.

Origin veteran Dane Gagai and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow have done enough to maintain their place in Queensland’s squad while Nicho Hynes cashed in on his new status among the NRL’s elite to keep his spot on the Blues team sheet.

2020 Dally M medallist Jack Whighton and lightning-quick Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man Josh Addo-Carr were surprised to learn of their respective fates.

Whighton picked up the phone to NSW coach Brad Fittler with news of his return to the starting 13 while Addo-Carr’s misses out on a chance of adding to his 12 caps.

Addo-Carr presents as the stand-out exclusion from a Blues backline already missing South’s gun Latrell Mitchell, who returns from the US on Thursday following a stint of rehab with club support staff.

Retaining the shield could prove a tough ask for NSW.

In 2020 Queensland upset a strong Blues outfit to steal the series 2-1.

Last year was a different story.

The win never looked in doubt for a NSW outfit set on taking the back the title.

Of the 44 players named in the Queensland and New South Wales sides announced, seven have proud ties to First Nations heritage.

That is more than 15 percent of all players entering their respective training camps this week.

It highlights the Indigenous talent sitting in the top echelon, compared to the 10 per cent of First Nations players making up the wider competition.

Game one of the men’s State of Origin series kicks off next Wednesday, June 8 at Accor stadium in Sydney.