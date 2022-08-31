Tasking themselves with finding where tradition can edge-out modern convention, a group of Indigenous land carers are have been tapping into their ancestors knowledge of conservation for over a decade to great success, and now, national recognition.

Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation’s Narrap unit oversee’s land management on their country encompassing Naarm (Melbourne) and its regional surrounds.

The 20-strong team of full-time employees assess where western tactics can make way for traditional burning, restoration, weed control and other cultural methods on their list of projects.

Operating purely on the open market, in the four years since Wurundjeri Elder and Narrap Unit Manager Sean Hunter has been involved the amount of contracts coming through has steadily built.

“The appetite for us is huge at the moment,” Mr Hunter said.

“We’d love to take on everything but we don’t have the staff at this stage and that’s why we’re we’re currently recruiting and getting the right people.”

Narrap is looking to expand its numbers beyond forty within the year.

Their wholly Indigenous team, all holding Certificate III’s in conservation land management, are put through their studies by Wurundjeri as recruits on the basis of full-time employment opportunity going forward with qualification in hand.

The practical methods learnt can come in handy in the built-up areas they often operate in.

“A lot of our projects we get given, we are lucky enough to design those ourselves on how we approach them,” Mr Hunter said.

“Considering the location we’re gonna use a lot of different techniques.

“There’s a lot of lot of weeds and stuff out there that weren’t here before and a lot of areas that haven’t been looked after.

“It’s a mixture of right cultural and Western science, I suppose, all blended together.”

Between the urbanisation and threats to landscape, bringing certain elements of their Indigenous custom to natural resource management has its obstacles.

It’s a long process, though the team are actively trying to restore traditional techniques where possible.

Avoiding it where they can, Mr Hunter said the use of chemicals is at times required.

“We’re starting to introduce a lot of fire back into the landscape which is done at the right time,” Mr Hunter said.

“That’s taken care of a lot of the weed species for us and help regenerate the native stuff we want back.

“We’re not going in and taking soil samples or anything like that we assess the area see what’s required, what we’re gonna get rid off and how we are going to tackle it.

“We’ve lost a lot of knowledge on how to do things, and we’re still learning a fair bit again.”

Adding to the flood of business coming their way, the Narrap unit took home national honours last week, winning the Indigenous land management category at Landcare Australia’s annual awards.

“Looking after country and caring for sea, from an indigenous perspective, as part of a cultural obligation or responsibility, it’s not just a job or a sector to work in,” Landcare Australia board member and North Australian Indigenous Land & Sea Management Alliance chief executive Ricky Archer said.

“You’re enabling and allowing traditional owners to fulfil their obligations they have the country.”

Mr Hunter said Narrap has increasing aspirations for managing the land and waterways on their country.