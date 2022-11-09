It is the biggest marathon in the world, in one of the biggest cities in the world but the New York Marathon did not intimidate the Indigenous Marathon Project squad of 2022.

A squad of First Nations men and women from non-running backgrounds put their limits to the test as they took on the 42.2km challenge on Sunday, November 6 after seven months of training.

With their own set of experiences, triumphs and challenges their dedication was not hinged on just improving their running abilities but to use running to drive change and lead by example.

Founded by former marathon champion Rob de Castella, IMP is the flagship program of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation which uses the marathon to spark and amplify the strength, resilience, and purpose that runs deep throughout Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

“The marathon is synonymous with struggle, endurance, and achievement, so to go from no running to running the biggest marathon in the world, in the biggest city in the world, in just six months, is almost beyond comprehensive,” de Castella said.

“This amazing group of young First Nations men and women are now forever marathoners, and it will change, inspire and uplift them, their families, and their communities.”

Among those participating was Nyoongar woman Brianne Yarran who was inspired by her friend and former program participant Kimba Benjamin in 2016.

“Being in high school then and seeing Kimba take part in the program planted a seed in my head that IMP would be my next challenge,” Yarran said.

“I saw the transition that occurred in people in the program and thought that this would be the perfect opportunity to unlock and discover all the possibilities that I thought would never be possible, like running a marathon.”

Balancing study as a full time juris doctor of law and working as a high school tutor Yarran took on the intense training schedule as well as completing IMP’s education and leadership component through a Cert IV in Indigenous Leadership and Health Promotion, training in running coaching, media and First Aid and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid.

Through IMP Yarran hopes that she will now inspire others to not only take part in the program but to improve their health and wellbeing.

“It’s amazing how simple running is with just one foot in front of the other,” Yarran said.

“But the impact of running is so diverse and complex – your mental and physical health improves and your relationships bloom.

“The running community is the ultimate place to reach your potential.”

Applications for the 2023 Indigenous Marathon Project Squad will open mid-December.