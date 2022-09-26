Richmond assistant coach Xavier Clarke believes defender Daniel Rioli has the ability to become an All-Australian half back flanker.

Clarke was coaching the Tigers’ VFL team and was one of the key people behind Rioli’s move from the forward half to defence.

“Unfortunately, it got to the point where Daniel just wasn’t touching the ball as a forward,” Clarke told SEN Fridays at the Top End.

“He was getting flat and disappointed in himself and we wondered what we could do to get a spark out of him.

Clarke said he had a conversation with Richmond coach Damian Hardwick about positional changes.

“I said, ‘why don’t we just put him behind the ball and let him get the footy in his hands where he can run and create’ – he can learn how to defend later on,” he said.

It was an inspired move with Rioli transforming into one of the game’s most exciting half back flankers.

The elite runner is coming off a career-best season and earned selection in the initial All-Australian squad of 40.

Rioli gathered 471 disposals for the season, which was almost double his next best effort across his seven-year career.

He had a career-high 31 disposals against the Gold Coast in Round 17 and multiple 25-plus possession performances across the year.

Clarke said Rioli now knows how to defend and highlighted his defensive performance on Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron during the season.

“We lost Dylan Grimes so we put Daniel on Charlie Cameron as a deep defender and he defended him really well,” he said.

“He’s had just one full season as a defender and it is performances like that which make you think he could become one of the best half back flankers in the competition.”

Rioli penned a contract extension with the Tigers during the year which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Clarke was also impressed with the development of Daniel’s uncle Maurice Rioli Jr, who was a shining light for the Tigers in 2022.

“I have been surprised with how quickly he has come on with his fitness and endurance,” Clarke said.

Maurice kicked 14 goals from 15 appearances, but it was his defensive pressure and tackling that provided the highlights.

Clarke said he could see Maurice moving into the midfield and playing a similar role to Shai Bolton or his cousin, Cyril.

“With another pre-season under his belt, I think he can certainly have an impact in patches around the ball and the centre bounces in particular,” he said.

“I think he certainly has the ability to move in there in the future and trouble opposition teams.”

Maurice also signed a contract extension to remain at the Tigers for at least the next two seasons.