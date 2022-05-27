One of 10 deadly young Indigenous women will be crowned Perth’s Miss NAIDOC during a gala dinner at Crown Perth next Saturday night.

And for the first time in its 11-year history, a Mr NAIDOC Perth will also be crowned this year.

Some 16 West Australian First Nations men and women have been announced as finalists for this year’s Mr NAIDOC Perth and Miss NAIDOC Perth on June 4.

NAIDOC Perth chairwoman Glenda Kickett said bringing a Mr NAIDOC event into the fold had been a decade in the making.

“Until now, we just haven’t had the resources or interest,” she said.

“Once John (Penny) and Corey came on board, it actually seemed possible.

“So we decided to just go for it.”

The program, co-founded by Ms Kickett and former Miss Universe contestant Shannon McGuire, helps participants develop skills needed to achieve personal and professional goals over six weeks.

Finalists complete workshops on public speaking, leadership and values, and have the opportunity to deepen connections with their culture and community by speaking with local Elders.

Mr Penny said the addition of the men’s event opened doors.

“It gives our young men the opportunity to become leaders in the community,” he said.

“There are currently two traineeships on offer through SR Global for one of our men and one of our women this year.

“That’s potentially life-changing.”

2022 marks the second year SR Global traineeships have been offered to finalists.