Despite the rain, the streets of Meeanjin (Brisbane) met in a powerful protest against the Queen’s memorial public holiday on Thursday.

Australians were given a one-off public holiday as a national day of mourning to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

About 300 people turned out to the Abolish the Monarchy protest, including a strong First Nations presence, to denounce the ongoing impact on British colonisation around the globe.

Activist groups Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance and Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties are among those organising groups who curated the similar protests in Warrang (Sydney), Naarm (Melbourne) and Ganberra (Canberra).

“This is a demonstration against racist colonial imperialism,” WAR said in a statement.

“This is a stance against the continued crimes committed against marginalised First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities.

“We do not support benefactors or Stolenwealth and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all.”

Meeanjin’s protest held at the Queen’s Gardens was commenced by Gomeroi and Kooma woman Ruby Wharton.

“We encourage the rest of Australia to engage in a dialogue where the monarchy is removed from our legal system” Ms Wharton said.

“A lot of people that are blissfully ignorant believe that we are an independant nation.

“That we have our own resources, we have a solid economy, right? but what they fail to realise is their privilege amongst it”.

Among the many powerful speakers of different backgrounds was William Sim, a Mununjali man and member of Socialist Alternative, who delivered a compelling speech outlining the global impact British imperialism has made.

“Supporting the Monarchy means upholding genocide, imperialism and inequality” Mr Sim said.

“If it’s so easy to call for a day of mourning two days after one death, why has it taken centuries to call for a day of mourning for untold-thousands?”

The protest took to the streets with loud chants and sent a strong message with the burning of an Australian flag.

“The flag burning was also awesome, it send the exact right message,” Mr Sim said.

“The monarchy never paid reparations to Indigneous people, or anyone.”