When Twitter was first established in 2006 on the pages of a university notebook, the intention of a tweet was to share a short burst of information.

More than 15 years on, Twitter has become a global platform with an average of 500 million tweets per day.

The 2022 Twitter Trends report found more First Nations communities in Australia were using Twitter to be open about what needs to change in Australia’s political landscape.

Prominent First Nations accounts in Australia such as Indigenous X, Senator Briggs and Evelyn Araluen have used Twitter as a way to share their small burst of thoughts.

In 2022, there was a 39 per cent increase of First Nations voices on Twitter.

Education doesn’t eradicate racism. I’ve met educated racists. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) August 24, 2022

According to the report, Twitter had become a place where more and more First Nations people are coming to raise awareness about social issues which are important to them.

Twitter Australia and New Zealand managing director Angus Keene said there was a wide array of reasons as to why people are drawn to Twitter.

“I think they’re coming to Twitter to follow and join the conversations that they care about,” he said.

“That may be the Aboriginal community coming together to connect with each other, to share, to learn, right through to have fun.

“But it’s also that intersection with the non-Aboriginal community as well.

“They’re coming to the service to learn about First Nations people, to learn about the conversations.”

Macquarie University Indigenous studies professor and Wiradjuri person Sandy O’Sullivan is an avid Twitter user.

They use Twitter to connect with other people, share their ideas and listen in on First Nations and gender diversity issues in Australia and globally.

O’Sullivan said they were currently keeping their eye on the Voice to Parliament discussing happening on Twitter.

“The Voice to Parliament stuff that’s happening at the moment is one that I’m not public about my opinion on, but it doesn’t mean I’m not listening to all the position,” they said.

“I mostly want to hear Indigenous voices in terms of this, so people who are concerned about it, people who support it, people who’ve done the work.

Celebrate everyday. But here's a learning from Indigenous survivance: celebrating being 'still human' is really problematic. As a #WearItPurple slogan it feels like a 70s throwback seeking permission to exist as queers. Young, queer people deserve more. — Prof Sandy O'Sullivan (Wiradjuri, trans they/them) (@sandyosullivan) August 25, 2022

“It provides a real insight into it in a way that academic stuff and even media doesn’t necessarily because it takes time for that to come out.

“You’re also getting a wider range of people who are responding. I’m in my late 50s and I get to hear a perspective from a range of different ages as well.”

Hashtags such as #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo have sparked powerful conversations which have permeated government and zeitgeist conversations around the world.

Twitter Australia and New Zealand communications head Benjamin Chelliah said many Twitter conversations originated as a way to voice frustrations.

After a period of time, these frustrations can evolve into movements.

“A lot of conversations are driving more towards a space to be heard because a lot of the time they don’t have that platform,” Mr Chelliah said.

Reconciliation Action Plans are a joke. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) August 5, 2022

“And a lot of people do come to Twitter to use the space to voice out their frustrations, their thoughts.

“Although the conversation starts on Twitter, a lot of them kind of move and become real life movements or actions.”

This is true for O’Sullivan in a smaller, more light-hearted capacity.

“I think the #IndigenousDads was a really powerful one and I think part of what it can do is reshape the story,” they said.

“That was about challenging a racist cartoon and a really problematic idea that Indigenous dads weren’t present in our lives.

“And that allowed us to be able to show our dads and really present and reframe the conversation from our perspective.”

In my experience, whenever someone talks about a “Twitter mob” they usually mean “I’m expressing my opinion in a digital space that marginalised people also use and they don’t agree with me”. https://t.co/PPZaRjQ4c0 — evelyn araluen (@evelynaraluen) June 30, 2022

O’Sullivan said the same can be said for #blackfullatwitter.

“#blackfullatwitter I really like as a hashtag,” they said.

“Because part of what it’s doing is recognising community.”

For O’Sullivan, what they find the most rewarding aspect of using Twitter is the ability to share Aboriginal culture on a global platform.

“It’s about giving non-Indigenous people but also Indigenous people around the world a better idea of who Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are,” they said.

“For me, as an academic that’s (Twitter) a really helpful thing.

“But as a blackfella my function being on there is to connect with other people Indigenous and non-Indigenous.”