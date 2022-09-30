Known for being alluring and overly glamorous, New York Fashion Week brags a week of red carpet events and a bustling city.

Each September, Manahatta (New York City) is booming with designers, models, creative directors and artists, all in town for NYFW.

This year, NYFW saw it’s first ever Aboriginal sand artist take the stage.

Whilst the runway may not be known for sand art, Lowell Hunter’s pieces exhibited something distinct and atypical from the runway’s usual portfolio

Hunter, or the Salty One, is a Nyul Nyul sand artist and drone photographer who grew up on Gunditjmara Country in Warrnambool.

His sand art made its way to NYFW as part of a collaboration between him and Gantharri founder and designer, Bobbi Lockyer.

His journey into sand art developed from his connection to his familial connection to the Kimberley.

Using only his feet, Hunter uses the same foot movements he was taught through Traditional dance movements used in Nyul Nyul dances.

“I’ve always had this relationship around needing to be near the ocean because that’s my safe and special place,” Hunter said.

“I got a bit older and eventually got into photography, in particular drone filming and photography.

“That really excited me because I love seeing Country particular from a different viewpoint. And then I eventually got into sand art so that’s where it all started three years ago.”

Making his way to Mana Hatta for NYFW was a journey in itself. And it’s one Hunter was able to make because of his art connections.

“I’d been working with Warrnambool Deep Blue Hot Springs and Hotel with an installation in their hot springs resort,” he said.

“So I’ve got five of my large artworks in one of their main hallways and that attracts a lot of visitors.

“And they’ve been really keen to support me on my journey…and they reached out to me and said look we’d love to be able to support the work that you’re doing.”

After spending some time in Mana Hatta, Hunter said he’s taking a lot away as inspiration for his art but also as a blackfella.

“I’ve gained a lot of inspiration from being in New York, in America particularly in the fashion scene and just seeing people push the boundaries,” he said.

“That’s probably one of my biggest takeaways…it’s ok to express yourself in different ways and don’t be ashamed.

“Too often I think particularly as blackfellas we stop at a certain point and that’s it, but I’m really keen to just push that a bit further and see where that takes me.”

As part of his NYFW debut, Hunter performed a cultural chant with boomerangs as part of his and Lockyer’s designer walkout.

The walkout was met with an overwhelming positive response from the entire runway audience.

Hunter said of all his memories in the Big Apple, this is the one which will stick with him forever.

“One thing that will stick with me is that we’ve brought who we are to this space,” he said.

“I didn’t want to not have that opportunity to share what’s special about our culture.

“To have the boomerangs there and to be chanting on the top of a rooftop runway in New York, I think it’s something significant and something that should be celebrated.”

Since NYFW, Hunter has returned to his based in Geelong and is set to open a studio for his artwork later this year.