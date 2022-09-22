I am a lifelong supporter of the Hawthorn Football Club and I played for the Fremantle Football Club in its inaugural season.

I support Hawthorn with my heart and Fremantle with my soul because it is part of my identity.

Wednesday morning, like a lot of people, I opened up the news app on my phone and what I read regarding Hawthorn shocked me to my core.

I was dazed and confused as the litany of allegations against the Hawthorn Football Club unfolded.

It took some resolve to read the many stories published to try and make sense of what has been alleged to have occurred over a period of time. Many of these allegations are damning and they need to be dealt with accordingly if found to be true.

There are, however, a number of considerations that need to be taken into account before judgement is passed. They are:

1. The courage of the Indigenous people involved who spoke up knowing that in today’s age of social media they are likely to be attacked and made to feel like they are the ones who have done wrong.

They need to be given an incredible amount of cultural, mental and spiritual support in order to heal themselves of the hurt they are currently feeling.

2. The Hawthorn Football Club initiated this independent review which led to these findings. They should be commended for having the courage to engage an independent consultant to investigate the allegations and provide a written report without fear or favour.

Instead of trying to sweep everything under the rug, Hawthorn then passed the report onto the AFL Integrity Department.

They would have known by doing so the famous Hawthorn brand of being a “family club” would be tarnished, perhaps forever.

They have a hell of a lot of work to do to win back the trust and respect of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Actions will speak louder than words.

3. The AFL for initiating a comprehensive inquiry headed up by a Kings Counsel to ensure all allegations are investigated to the fullest possible extent.

The AFL after the Adam Goodes saga has done an enormous amount of work in the Indigenous space to ensure its Indigenous players, families and communities feel valued, respected, and that they belong.

This work needs to be built upon, not torn down.

Real progress is being made, let’s not self-destruct on the journey to truth and equality.

4. A functioning Indigenous Players Association is now more important than ever.

Tanya Hosch and past and present Indigenous players understand the complexities of Indigenous kinship systems.

The players and their families need to be able to seek out support in an environment where they feel culturally safe and respected when needing support and guidance on matters that are of obvious concern to them.

5. The individuals who have been accused have not yet had the right of reply.

They need to openly and honestly tell their side of the story.

Hawthorn had a huge amount of premiership success with a host of champion Indigenous players playing important roles both on and off the field.

Why is there such a disparity between what we perceived and what allegedly occurred?

The allegations must be addressed, but it needs to be done in a fair and equitable way.

Indigenous people know only too well when the legal system represents injustice, hence the over representation of Indigenous prisoners.

The appointment of an independent inquiry is vitally important.

Finally, if the panel is going to be four people, at least two of them should be Indigenous women. They will have a much better understanding of the complexities of this situation and are much more attuned to righting wrongs, healing wounds and rebuilding bridges.