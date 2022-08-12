Three Territorians have been invited to this year’s AFL Draft Combine in October.

Talented trio Alwyn Davey Jr, Anthony Munkara and Lloyd Johnston will attend the combine that will be held in Melbourne from October 7 to October 9.

Davey is eligible to be taken by Essendon under the father-son rule and has impressed with his performances in 2022.

Northern Territory talent manager Simon Hargrave said Davey has shown the class and capabilities to play at the highest level.

“Davey has been playing great consistent football in the NAB League for Oakleigh this season,” he said.

“He is hard and tough at the ball, provides great run and is capable of hitting the scoreboard.”

A member of the NAB AFL Academy, Davey has spent the past couple of years living in Melbourne attending boarding school at Xavier College and represented Vic Metro at the U18 National Championships.

Anthony Munkara is one of the most exciting Tiwi Islands prospects to have emerged in years.

He has spent time in Adelaide plying his trade for SANFL club West Adelaide’s U18 team and attending Westminster College.

In the opening round of the SANFL U18 season, Munkara starred with 14 disposals, four goals and seven inside-50s.

Munkara also produced a couple of standout performances for the Tiwi Bombers in the Northern Territory Football League last season, including a five-goal haul against Palmerston.

The talented forward is a member of Essendon’s Next Generation Academy.

“Anthony showed his capabilities in the AFL Academy game against Collingwood’s VFL side.

“He is also a member of the 2022 Allies squad and has shown recruiters his agility and ability to hit the scoreboard on a regular basis.”

Lloyd Johnston burst onto the scene NTFL scene for Wanderers and was a runaway winner of the NT News Rising Star award.

A dashing, rebounding defender, Johnston earned selection for the NTFL representative side for the Australia Day clash against Glenelg.

Hargrave said Johnston had shown recruiters his class at half back.

“His ability to run and carry and his kicking efficiency is second to none,” he said.

“He had the opportunity to train with the Gold Coast Suns senior team whilst they were in Darwin for the week and has also since been to the Gold Coast to train for a two-week stint.”

Johnston has played two VFL games for the Suns.