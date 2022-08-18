Renowned Walmajarri artist John Prince Siddon has combined forces with Boorloo accessories designer Poppy Lissiman to collaborate on a new collection.

Son of Pompey Siddon, a founding painter at Mangkaja Arts Resource in Fitzroy Crossing, Prince’s art hones in on the native flora and fauna which surround him, often making comment on the intricacies of the environment.

The PL x Prince Siddon collection is an infusion of contemporary accessory design and detailed art significant to Western Australia.

Seven of Prince’s artworks have been reimagined across classic Poppy Lissiman bag shapes. Each print carries a different story or meaning.

Prince said the Warlu print, a line design varying in orange and white, signifies fire which is what Warlu means in Walmarjarri.

“Warlu is danger. It’s a big storm of fire coming towards you,” he said.

“And the animals in the fire, some will make it and some won’t.”

Having worked with Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj on a collection last year, Lissiman said she has loved working with Prince on this recent collection.

“When I realised this could be a real possibility of doing a collab collection together I was over the moon,” she said.

“If nothing else just so I could hang out with him and make some bags which I would want to wear myself.”

“To be honest working with artists is just a guilty pleasure for me personally where I get to fan girl out and have a chance to work with someone who I admire so much.”

Lissiman said working with Prince was especially special as she has had her own piece of his artwork for some time.

The print on The Great Escape tote bag has hung in Lissiman’s home for some time.

“The main detail on The Great Escape tote is actually taken from a painting which I own from Prince,” she said.

“So it’s a very special piece to remind me of home and all our beautiful friends who gave this piece to my husband and I for our wedding present in 2020.”

Lissiman and Prince both have a love for looking after the environment for future generations.

Prince said the print on the Panic tote bag is his comment on how climate change is affecting Country.

“The Panic tote is about how climate change, changes everything,” he said.

“The kangaroo won’t hop over Uluru again, and even the lion won’t be king in Africa.”

Lissiman said this is a sentiment which resonates with her personally and with her brand.

Since the brand’s inception, Lissiman has continuously aimed to create beautiful pieces which are ethically produced. Her pieces are made out of faux or vegan leather and contain no animal parts.

Three out of the seven bags in the collection are made out of recycled cotton.

“The Panic tote is his (Prince’s) commentary on humans’ hierarchy over animals and climate change,” she said.

“The piece has been printed onto recycled cotton with trimmings in 100 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic.

“And I think a lot of what Prince paints about resonates with our generation.”

The PL x Prince Siddon collection went live August 9.