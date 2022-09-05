An Indigenous production by an Indigenous company featuring an Indigenous cast with Indigenous Art.

Heart Is a Wasteland is a Dramatic Love story that is scarily familiar and easy to relate.

The story like many others in our own life starts at a small local pub when man after a few beers approaches woman.

Raye, played by Gunai and Gunditjmara woman Monica Jasmine Karo, is portrayed in the first act as being playful, fearless and strongly-opinionated.

Raye is a wanderer travelling along the country roads of southern, central and northern Australia playing small pub music gigs.

Although she seems as if she is struggling as a country music singer she seems contempt with travelling from bar to bar along outback highways performing and selling her EP’s along the way.

Dan played by Yidinji and Meriam man Ari Maza Long, is initially portrayed as carefree and at time’s detached.

Dan is a young typical miner at the tale end of his day’s off before he get’s back on to his shift and found at the local pub before fly out in the morning.

Our initial introduction to Dan is different though as he is bought to the stage in a darker way, looking off into the distance and describing are confusing scene as stands in the middle of a road with a blinding light coming all the while describing the silhouettes of someone and he doesn’t know who yet.

The colour used on stage was black and white with an animation played behind the actor of a long road and hill’s in the distant. Dark, Mysterious and in a way painful.

Act 1, Lust, takes us through those first moments in the bar as Raye is finishing her final set on stage and Dan sits in the crowd of this small pub looking for his opportunity to approach her.

Act 2, Honeymoon, would have been the most visually striking to me with a beautiful montage of the pair as the transition from moment to moment of the early stages of the relationship visually depicting every moment that I myself may have experienced

But also interesting was the secondary story that was being told here by Raye about the disposition of Aboriginal People and the Nuclear test’s carried out in South Australia in the 1950s.

Act 3, Arguments; it is around here that we are bought back to the reality of short term flings and avoiding those initial red flags within a developing relationship.

Act 4, The End, comes to the culmination of the entire story and ends as you would expect with a title like My Heart Is a Wasteland as Raye and Dan realise they were both sharing the same dream.