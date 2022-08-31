I am so excited to join the National Indigenous Times as managing editor of fashion and lifestyle.

I can’t wait to explore and share the unique stories of our mob in the Australian fashion industry today, their triumphs and their struggles as they face one of the most cut throat and notoriously hardened industries in the world.

Today is an amazing time to be a part of the Australian fashion industry.

I started my career as a model almost 20 years ago in the inaugural season of Australia’s Next Top Model before being signed to Chic Model Management and at that time was one of the only First Nations faces in any room.

It seemed at the time, a First Nations perspective in the industry was not even considered let alone celebrated and sought after.

That, I am thrilled to say, is not the case today.

The industry has come a long way, but are we here to stay?

First Nations art, fashion and design are without a doubt on trend this season but is it just that, a trend?

Or are we witnessing a movement of First Nations creatives firmly planting themselves in an industry where they are allowed the perfect medium to share their ideas, gifts, talents and most importantly their stories?

I would like to say yes.

First Nations creatives are leaving their mark firmly on the Australian Fashion industry.

Our people are highly skilled, motivated and extremely aware that their indigeneity should be highly valued and sought after.

We are seeing now more than ever inroads built for mob to walk into the industry and showcase their talents through amazing programs specifically designed by and for Indigenous designers and creatives.

Our young stars are taking every opportunity put in front of them, taking their innate blessings as storytellers and translating that into business.

As we are also witnessing, its not just Australia standing up and taking notice.

International powerhouses and fashion panels are falling over themselves in a bid to collaborate with our creatives and developing opportunities to showcase our culture around the world through art, fashion and design.

NIT is proud to be a part of some of those journey’s and with our new fashion and lifestyle pages, you too will be able to share in the glamour and excitement of the First Nations Australian fashion industry and help us celebrate mob who are laying down stones.

There are some exciting stories ahead so please watch this space.