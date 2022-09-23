States and territories have announced their extended squads for the men’s Marsh One-Day Cup and women’s Women’s National Cricket League, Australia’s domestic 50 over cricket competitions.

Included in squads are nine First Nations cricketers who will be vying for positions in each state’s final 11.

The men’s Marsh One-Day Cup competition will feature three First Nations men.

South Australia’s squad includes Brendan Dogged (Worimi), with Scott Boland (Gulidjan) selected for Victoria and D’Arcy Short (Mitakoodi) again lining up for Western Australia.

Doggett will be looking to remain injury-free after managing only three Marsh Cup appearances last season, where the ex-Queensland fast bowler took 6 wickets at an average of 26.82.

Boland didn’t feature in Victoria’s one-day side in 2021/22 however the experienced quick had an exceptional Sheffield Shield season (26 wickets at 17.08), form which saw him selected for three matches against England in last summer’s test series.

Short, who had a mediocre 2011/22 Marsh Cup by his standards (118 runs at 23.60), will be looking to recapture form which saw him considered one of the country’s most prolific limited overs batters in recent years.

The women’s WNCL competition sees six First Nations players selected across four state squads.

New South Wales has the most First Nations representation, with three Indigenous women in Ashleigh Gardner (Muruwari), Hannah Darlington (Kamilaroi) and Anika Learoyd (Gumbaynggirr) selected in the Breakers’ squad.

After scoring 81 runs across three innings to go with three wickets in last season’s WNCL, all-rounder Gardner will be looking to put together stronger tournament in 2022/23.

20-year-old Darlington will be full of confidence after being named vice-captain of the Breakers side in 2021 and winning the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award last season.

Leyroyd, who debuted for the Breakers in 2021 will be looking to consolidate in her 3rd domestic season after averaging 32.33 across four innings in 2021/22.

Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria each have a sole First Nations representative in their squads, with Mikayla Hinkley (Kunja) lining up for Queensland, Emma Manix-Geeves (Palawa) playing for Tasmania and Ella Hayward (Jawoyn) selected for Victoria.

Manix-Geeves (300 runs at 42.86) and Hinkley (299 runs at 59.80) will be looking to repeat strong performances with the bat which saw them finish 4th and 5th respectively in the competition’s batting averages last season.

Off-spinning all-rounder Hayward will be looking for increased opportunities with the ball, having only bowled 25 overs across five games in last year’s competition.

All bar one of Australia’s current domestic Indigenous cricketers are products of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, having played for their respective states before gaining professional contracts.

Scott Boland is the only exception, who was already playing professional cricket when his family discovered their Indigenous heritage in 2017.

The WNCL competition begins today with South Australia hosting Victoria at Adelaide’s Karen Rolton Oval, Western Australia hosting the Australian Capital Territory at Perth’s WACA ground and New South Wales at home to Queensland at North Sydney Oval.

In the Marsh One-Day Cup, Victoria are hosting New South Wales at St. Kilda’s Junction Oval with remaining opening round fixtures to be played on Sunday.