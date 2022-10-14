Four of the five Torres Strait Islanders set to appear at the Rugby League World Cup will not be lining up for Australia.

Mal Meninga’s team to take on Fiji in the opening round will feature Aboriginal trio Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton, Josh Addo-Carr and Torres Strait Islander Reuben Cotter.

But some players whose parents’ origins are from the Torres Strait Islands have also committed to other national teams.

Wiradjuri man Kotoni Staggs would have been the first player of an Aboriginal parent to play for another country at the World Cup, but was forced to withdraw from Tonga’s squad while recovering from a shoulder reconstruction.

Canberra centre Sebastian Kris committed to New Zealand’s campaign after Kiwi officials found out last month his mother was born near Wellington.

“It will mean the world to myself and to my family to put on that jersey on for the first time,” he told New Zealand-based Spark Sport on Wednesday.

“I just know they’ll be proud about me representing them.”

This 23-year-old chose the Kiwis despite being born in Brisbane and having a father from the Mabuiag and Saibai islands.

“In the short time I have been (in camp) I have already felt the strong culture and strong bond between the boys, and I am just doing my best to just fit in.”

New Dolphins signing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is another set to debut in the World Cup, but the Australian chose to side with the homeland of his Samoan father.

The decision to play Toa Samoa comes after representing Queensland’s State of Origin side in just his second NRL season with the Cowboys last year.

David Fifita has impressed in his debut for Mate Ma’a Tonga earlier this year after the versatile forward crossed for three tries against New Zealand.

The son of a Torres Strait Islander mother, the 22-year-old made a point in saying “I’m proud to represent my dad’s side”.

“It comes back to your culture and heritage,” he told MSN from Leeds.

“Everyone has a choice, but it means a lot more to pull on this jersey.”

South Sydney winger Alex Johnston has already represented Papua New Guinea three times since 2019.

The leading NRL tryscorer this year whose family origins are also from Saibai in the Torres Strait Islands had played a Test for Australia back in 2015.

But Johnston was also eligible to represent the Kumuls from ancestry in the Sanduan Province in the northwesternmost part of PNG.

All Indigenous players preparing for the World Cup have represented the All-Stars.