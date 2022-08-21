A police speed radar, season one Star Trek phaser, laser tag blaster – Ben Mullins has heard it all when it comes to the high tech gear he carries around Murujuga in WA’s Pilbara region.

The real name, portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, sounds straight out of a space opera too, but it’s real world use in understanding the chemical composition of surfaces is all science, no fiction.

On Murujuga it is being used to establish the chemical makeup of rocks to understand whether emissions from nearby industry are having an effect on the archipelago’s 40,000-year-old rock art.

Curtin University professor and Murujuga rock art monitoring project scientific lead Mr Mullins said using the spectrometer was as simple as pointing and holding at any surface.

“It is used… to check plastics and other things that are imported into the country to make sure they don’t have inappropriate levels of heavy metals,” he said.

“In our case, it will tell us all sorts of things that are on the surface of the rock all the way down to chlorine, chloride and sodium and then all of the other heavy minerals like manganese.

“There are theories manganese is possibly one of the most susceptible elements as an indicator of change on the surface of the rocks that’s yet to be determined.”

The portable tool is one element of the work underway to paint an accurate picture of how rock art is reacting to industrial emissions.

The Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program has been established to gain clarity on an issue which for decades has been a divisive topic among science and industry.

Now, with an extensive sensor network, cultural backing and supercomputers at hand, scientists hope they can give a definitive answer to the big question: are emissions eroding Murujuga’s rock art?

Mr Mullins said previous research had relied on sites selected out of convenience and perceptions as to where emission impacts may be felt at a greater or lesser rate.

“We had some of the best statisticians in Australia, if not the world, both at Curtin and the University of Wollongong, and some of the biggest supercomputers in the world, designing the approximate locations we needed to use in the study.

“Then we went out with the rangers and elders from (Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation) to then select culturally appropriate regions to study within that that framework.

“So we do have a very precise set of locations that we’re studying.”

That work has led to selection of 54 rock art panels for observation, 65 sample rocks and 26 spatial mapping areas across Murujuga, spanning five rock types present on the archipelago.

Some 21 air quality sensors have also been setup from as far as Karratha and the northern islands of the Dampier Archipelago to complement nine existing industry sensors.

This research is being led by MAC and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with an eye to one day hand project management over to Indigenous rangers.

A DWER spokesperson said consultants Calibre and Curtin University were training

the Murujuga rangers to take on leadership and fieldwork roles.

“Calibre has been engaged to the end of 2025 to develop and implement the monitoring

program,” they said.

“The overall monitoring program will be implemented over a much longer term to ensure there is ongoing protection of the Murujuga Rock Art.”