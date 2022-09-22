Thousands of protestors gathered in Naarm (Melbourne) at the Birrarung Marr gathering place along the Yarra River on Thursday to mourn ancestors and recent Elders who have passed away recently such as the late Uncle Archie Roach and Uncle Jack Charles.

The gathering was also formed in protest to the Australian Government’s day Of mourning for the Late Queen Elizabeth II and was joined by similar protests in Ganberra (Canberra), Meaanjin (Brisbane) and Dharug (Sydney).

Aboriginal people in Australia have been calling for a day Of mourning to be recognized and established since the early 1900s in response to the ongoing colonization of this country.

During the Melbourne rally, Federal Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe was in attendance and addressed the crowd at the rally opposite Flinders Railway Station and then onto Parliament House.

On the way to Parliament House Ms Thorpe, with a group of others, smothered the British Consulate building with fake blood.

Further towards the end of the march as the Abolish the Monarchy ralliers reached the Victorian Parliament building a group of alt-right Freedom Fighter ralliers walked up Bourke st.

The Abolish the Monarchy rally stood at the end of Bourke St towards Parliament House and watched as Victoria Police hurried down the hill to intercept and move them on.

But A lone member from the Abolish the Monarchy group, carrying the Aboriginal flag also went down to face the group.

Police tried to defuse the situation but the alt-right protestors went around behind the group where an altercation took place between.

One member of the Abolish the Monarchy was seen requiring first aid for minor cuts.

The protest ended with members of the Abolish the Monarchy group symbolically laying down in the middle of the road in recognition for those who have also recently died while in custody