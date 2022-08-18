Richmond utility Daniel Rioli has inked a five-year contract extension with Tigers, keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

The 25-year-old made the commitment on Thursday, extending his time at Punt Road beyond his current contract, a one-year deal signed at the end of last year.

“It’s awesome, I am basically a Tiger for life now and I would not want to be anywhere else,” Rioli said.

“Walking into the Club every day and seeing your teammates and all the brother boys I have formed strong ties with, it is pretty special.

“You get to see all your best mates, and you do not get to do that anywhere else. Probably the (other main) reason I signed as well is because I know the future is looking bright for us.

Drafted out of Ballarat via the Tiwi Islands, Rioli’s time at Punt Road adds to an already rich family history at the cub.

His uncle, Maurice Rioli, spent six seasons with the Tigers between 1982-1987.

Over 118 VFL games Maurice Rioli established himself as an icon of the competition, paving the way for Indigenous footballers at the top level.

In the time since five Rioli’s, with the additional of a handful of extended family members, have made it to the VFL/AFL with various clubs.

In 2021 Daniel Rioli was joined at Richmond by his younger uncle Maurice Jr to further entrench the legacy.

“My little uncle Maurice is coming through now as well, playing alongside him is something I never thought I would get a chance to do, it is a dream come true.” Rioli said.

Already a three-time premiership player within his 135 game career, Rioli is in line to reach the 300 game milestone before his time at the Tigers wraps.

Drafted in 2016 Rioli quickly made his name as a versatile defender, awarded the 2017 AFL goal of the year with a three-effort long range banana kick from the boundary line against West Coast at the MCG.

After missing out on finals in 2021, Richmond have sealed a spot in September in seventh place.

The Tigers face Essendon on Saturday night to round out the home and away season.