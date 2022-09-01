Shane Edwards may have played his final career game ahead of Richmond’s elimination final against the Lions in Brisbane Thursday night.

The 33-year-old was dropped from the Tigers’ 22 man squad, a move determined as necessary to make way for former Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin to re-enter the team.

Last month Edwards announced he would retire at the end of 2022.

A loss to the Brisbane would see Richmond bow-out after finishing the home-and-away season in seventh spot.

The three-time premiership star arrived at Punt Road following the 2006 national draft, proving the ultimate utility taking to the field at almost every position throughout his 16-year career.

In July he became the first Indigenous player to reach 300 games with the club, adding another pair of starts heading into finals.

The veteran has averaged 13 disposals a game throughout the season.

Edwards has been named as an emergency.

On the other side of the line-up, Brisbane’s Callum Ah Chee is stiff to miss out on a return.

The 24 year old had put his hand up for a recall after a stint in the Lions’ VFL side last weekend after missing two weeks with concussion following rough conduct with Carlton’s Patrick Cripps in round 20.

Ah Chee failed to beat-out untried draftee Darcy Wilmot.

New Collingwood favourite Ash Johnson will look to capitalise on his electric start to AFL football in the Magpies’ qualifying final against the minor premiers Geelong.

Speaking on Yokayi Footy this week, Pies’ coach Craig McRae spoke glowingly of Johnsons’ seamless transition into top-level football after elevating his game through the preseason.

The 24 year old came to Collingwood from SANFL club Sturt via the 2021 mid-season draft.

“Ash has got his opportunity through his own work,” McRae said.

“He found new levels through the preseason then unfortunately got injured.

“He trained so hard and he was a great role model for many others at our club about what to do when you’re injured.

“He came back fitter and stronger, and look at what he’s doing now.”

Johnson has quickly lodged himself into the Magpies’ forward line with 13 goals from six games after his debut in round 18.

The AFL finals series kicks off Thursday Night with Brisbane hosting Richmond at the Gabba 7:20pm (AEST).