West Coast star Tim Kelly will miss his club’s western derby against rivals Fremantle on Saturday.

The 28-year old was unsuccessful in his appeal of a one-match suspension offered for his dangerous tackled on Adelaide’s Sam Berry in the third quarter of the Eagles loss on Sunday.

The AFL’s match review office deemed the hit careless, medium impact and high contact on Monday, getting away with one game as a first offence.

West Coast quickly indicated to challenge the result.

Kelly failed to coerce the tribunal to down-grade the incident on Tuesday.

“To be completely honest it didn’t look like there was much impact at all,” Kelly said.

“He got straight up, took his free kick and played out the rest of the game and showed absolutely no signs of being affected.”

The tribunal argued there was a “strong consideration for potential to cause injury” with the slinging action before finding Kelly guilty.

It’s poor timing for the blow.

The Eagles sit 15th on seven wins, having just farewelled club great Josh Kennedy in emotional scenes at the weekend.

Fremantle look to keep their tilt at a deep September alive with a win over their rivals after stumbling in recent weeks.

The Dockers host the Eagles at Optus stadium, 5:40pm (WST) Saturday.