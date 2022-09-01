Mt Allan won its inaugural Central Australian Football League community division one premiership in a thrilling encounter against Papunya at Traeger Park last weekend.

A large and vocal crowd turned out to see Mt Allan 10.13 (73) defeat Papunya 10.8 (68) last Sunday afternoon in Alice Springs.

It was a back-and-forth contest that saw the lead change several times during the last quarter, which created a fitting end to what has been an exciting season for the competition.

Mt Allan forward Jessiah Cook’s soccer goal in the final four minutes ultimately proved the deciding goal of the match.

The win was a tremendous result for Mt Allan – who generally travel over 300km each weekend just to compete in the competition.

Joe Clarke provided commentary for Indigenous Community Television’s coverage of the game and said that the win would have a big impact on the community.

“Twelve months ago, they won the division two premiership, but this year they have stepped up to division one and have won it,” Clarke said.

“Mt Allan only has a small population, so they have got a couple of players from other communities to strengthen the team and compete with the other, bigger communities.

“They had a handful of U18 kids playing, which will be great for their future.”

Experienced Northern Territory Football League player Daniel Stafford kicked five goals and was judged best afield, backing up from his best-on-ground performance in last season’s division two grand final.

“We call it the premiership quarter and Stafford kicked three goals to break the game open,” Clarke said.

“Papunya kept him to two goals to half-time, but all the younger players around him were able to step up.

“In the last quarter, he just controlled the troupes – he did have a couple of shots at goal, but it was mainly about getting his teammates into position.”

Exciting teenager Shane Inkamala kicked three goals for Papunya.

It was a fitting grand final match-up as both Mt Allan and Papunya occupied first and second position on the CAFL community ladder at the conclusion of the season.

Clarke believed that Papunya were tired from a gruelling preliminary final contest the previous week against Ltyentye Apurte.

“It was anyone’s game at the start, but I think Papunya used a lot of petrol tickets the week before,” Clarke said.