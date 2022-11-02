The family of Cassius Turvey, the Yamatji-Noongar boy whose death is making Australians reflect on the deep-rooted racism still present in society looked tired, yet grateful, for all the hard work the community has done to keep Cassius’ name alive.

Boorloo (Perth) was the first capital city to set off the chain of rallies on Wednesday, with a crowd raking in thousands of people who held up signs and were draped in Aboriginal colours.

Many of Cassius’ family and close friends taking to the stage to pour their hearts out for their loved one.

Another to lend her voice to the rally, Professor Fiona Stanley did not hold back when she gave her speech.

“Cassius was in the right place at the right time,” she said.

“It was his murderer who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he did wrong.”

Ms Stanley went on to say Cassius had a bright future a head of him, stating he could have been the next Cassius Clay, Martin Luther King or the male Donnell Wallam making changes for his people.

Kiana Adams, a friend of Cassius, made a powerful statement which had everyone applauding the teenager.

“Cassius Turvey death was been felt by everyone, doesn’t matter if you knew him or not,” she said.

“So Australia we now need to stand up, how do we keep letting this happened? when will enough be enough?

“What happened to Cassius was clearly racially motivated, he was just a kid walking home from school with his mates.

“If this was the wrong place, the wrong time, what would have been the right place? and the right time?”

Mechelle Turvey has for days now expressed how she feels about what happened to her son over and over.

On Wednesday she took a different course, reading out a report card from when Cassius attended the Moorditj Noongar Community College.

The report gave Boorloo an insight of the type of person her son was, and how even at a young age he was a star.

“Cassius has made very pleasing progress across all learning area, he is a helpful, considerate, an enthusiastic class member,” Ms Turvey said, reading from the report.

“Who always enjoys being challenged, he has demonstrated very good understanding of many topics covered this year, and has begun to work to an high standard of his presentation of his written, oral and illustrated work.

“This demonstrates his willingness and self motivation to succeed, Cassius takes pride in his work and often contributes to his peers successes.

“With a positive attitude, Cassius has been a pleasure to teach and I’ve had that pleasure of teaching him.”

Noongar man Phil Walley Stack sung his song Memories and Whadjuk Balladong women Natasha Eldridge sang her song Angel, both dedicated to Cassius.

A Haka was lead by Leon Ruri from Haka for Life and a Corroboree by Ash Penfold from Corroboree for Life.

One of the biggest takeaways from the protest and speakers was children’ matter, no matter their colour.

Throughout the rally the chant Forever 15 and Cassius echoed through the city, further pushing the message that Cassius was taken too soon.