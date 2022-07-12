The father of West Coast Eagles star Willie Rioli Jnr and well-respected Northern Territory football personality Willie Rioli Senior has died aged 50.

Rioli Snr’s Tiwi Bombers Football Club announced the news on Wednesday through social media, describing him as a great contributor to the club and league.

“The Tiwi Bombers FC is saddened by the loss of former player and coach Willy Rioli Snr,” the club wrote on Facebook.

“Our love goes out to the Rioli family and especially partner Georgina, Children Nikita, Willie Jnr, Kathleen and Grandchildren Martin and William Jnr.”

Rioli Snr was a legend of the the Tiwi Islands Football League and most recently coached the Bombers.

He was also a pillar of strength for Rioli Jnr while he was banned from playing AFL footy due to a positive drug test in 2019.

“At the end of the day we’re his family and his mother (Georgina), myself, his two sisters and his extended family have been there from day one and will always be right behind him,” he told the NT News in 2019.

“Yes, we’ve been worried about his condition, but he’s okay and knowing my son and his love for the game, he’ll be back and stronger than ever.’’

Rioli Snr kicked 20 goals for the Hawthorn Hawks reserves in 1991 and also played for South Fremantle in the WAFL.

Rioli Snr’s death comes more than one year after the famed footy dynasty lost its matriarch and his mother, Helena Kalippa-Rioli, in January 2021.