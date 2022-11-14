A group of Tiwi Islanders are heading to Naarm (Melbourne) to stand in solidarity as Santos attempts to overturn their Federal Court victory over the gas giant.

In June of this year, Munupi senior Lawman Dennis Tipakalippa and other residents on the Tiwi Islands launched legal action against offshore petroleum regulator NOPSEMA over their handling of Santos’ Barossa project.

They argued NOPSEMA should not have approved Santos’ drilling plans as they had failed to consult with Tiwi Traditional Owners prior to beginning work.

In September the court found NOPSEMA had failed in their approval processes and should not have approved Santos’ drilling plans without proper consultation with the Munupi Clan.

Santos appealed the decision and the court proceedings begin soon.

Tiwi people are travelling south to Naarm to be present at the Federal Court during the appeal.

They are calling for the Tiwi Islands to be protected and have said Santos have not obtained free, prior and informed consent.

Community consultant and Yanyuwa Garrwa woman Antonia Burke said the decision could take more than a few weeks.

“It could be at the end of December, it could be after Christmas, we don’t know,” she said.

“So it’s still going to be a little while before we get the decision about whether we still win or not.

“If they win, we don’t actually know what they outcome will be.”

However, they do know what the environmental effects will be if the project was to go ahead off the coast on the Tiwi Islands.

When Barossa gas is extracted, developed and burned, it would release 15.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Currently it stands as one of the dirtiest gas fields in Australia.

Ms Burke said the Barossa gas project stands to effect not just Tiwi Islands but also the environment as a whole.

“We still live off the land so it could have a massive impact on our food source,” she said.

“Here we are, the whole is saying climate change let’s reduce the amount of carbon in the environment because it’s heating up the planet.

“And then these guys are getting ready to ramp up for the next 100 years.”

The protest will take place Tuesday 15 November at the Federal Court in Naarm at 12:45pm local time.