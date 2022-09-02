ABC political drama Total Control, starring Deborah Mailman, is back for a third season following an injection of funding for a number of uniquely Australian works.

The $12 million dollar boost for domestic projects is shared between Screen Australia’s Scripted and First Nations departments, leading to the political drama’s renewal for a third six-part instalment.

The storyline follows Alex Irving, played by Mailman, through the trials of Australian politics as an Indigenous woman.

As for new projects, writer-director Jon Bell will benefit from the stimulus to expand on his acclaimed 2020 psychological horror The Moogai into a feature film for SBS.

It follows stints at the Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and selection to screen at 2021’s South by Southwest in Texas, where it won the Midnight shorts category Jury Prize.

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke said showcasing Australian work, particularly First Nations projects, was important for viewers.

“Shining a spotlight on Australian stories, is so important, not just for those in the arts sector, but all of us as Australians,” he said.

“These stories contribute to our national identity.”

The support adds to the $6 million invested into First Nations dramas by Screen Australia over the 2021-22 period.

First Nations department head Angela Bates said she was encouraged by the package and push behind both productions.

“(Total Control) continues to not only captivate viewers but also provide important opportunities for emerging filmmakers above and below the line,” Ms Bates said.

She said the expansion of The Moogai into a full-length film presents as a thrilling development.

“These compelling projects explore important themes of intergenerational trauma, colonisation and power.”

Documentaries Still We Rise, First Weapons and Our Law also received funding under the 2021-22 package.