When Far North Queenslander Agnes Neal reflects on the funeral insurance policy she took out in 2006 with Youpla all she sees is betrayal, despair and trauma.

Ms Neal lives in the remote community of Yarrabah, near Cairns, where nearly one-third of the 2600 residents have been caught up in the scandal.

In the 525-home community some 768 people were affected by the collapse of Youpla in March this year.

“I feel betrayed,” Ms Neal said.

“It’s left me traumatised, angry and stressed.

“I’m stressed and wondering where am I going to go from here?

Yarrabah is the most heavily affected remote community captured in the data which reveals for the first time the wide-ranging impact of Youpla’s predatory behaviour on Indigenous Australians.

Data released on July 5 by Youpla’s liquidators showed at least 20,000 people across Australia were affected, including nearly 10,000 from Queensland.

Some 739 of Palm Island’s 2500 residents have also been caught up in the provider’s collapse.

In NSW, Moree was most impacted, with more than 10 per cent of the 9,500-odd residents targeted by the scheme.

That was followed by Dubbo (504 residents affected) and Walgett (352 residents).

The Save Sorry Business coalition which formed in the midst of the May Federal election is calling on urgent assistance from the Federal government for those caught up in Youpla’s collapse.

“Elders are being left in morgues as the money their families were relying on to pay for

Sorry Business disappeared overnight,” Mob Strong Debt Help Aboriginal financial counsellor Bettina Cooper said.

“Youpla targeted people who were doing the right thing by trying to ease the financial burden on their families when they passed.

“Instead, these families are in a state of deep despair, facing financial and cultural crisis.”

Ms Cooper said the new Federal government must compensate Youpla customers to prevent further intergenerational harm and debt.

“Delay in any government response leaves families vulnerable to predatory lenders having no choice but to take out loans with high fees and charges to meet the cultural obligations of Sorry Business,” she said.

Federal Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones told The Guardian the government hoped to present potential solutions to address the issue within the next few weeks.

“I recently met with members of the Indigenous community and consumer group representatives in far-north Queensland and assured them that the government is aware of the full scale of this issue and is taking action,” he said.

The next update from Youpla’s liquidators is due in August.