The street of Naarm were brought to life on Tuesday as they were taken over by the Trading Blak pop-up event for Melbourne Fashion Week.

Models marched from Federation Square through Princes Walk and Birruarung Marr in the public event with an all Indigenous line up featuring Indigenous models and designers including Gillawarra Arts, Jarin Street, Nungala Creative, Take Pride Movement and Wuurn of Kanak. All of whom are represented at Trading Blak collective.

Trading Blak collective is 100 percent Indigenous owned and controlled organisation and seeks to promote its businesses while educating consumers and non-Aboriginal business owners about the cultural responsibilities in giving back to the community when selling Aboriginal products.