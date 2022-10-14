Victoria’s peak Traditional Owner body has thrust cultural burning into the state’s election campaign with a new pitch to bolster on-Country fire rights for First Nations people.

The Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Corporations’ don’t stop now election campaign urges election hopefuls to back a 2019 cultural fire strategy which would remove red tape preventing Traditional Owners conducting cultural burns to heal and care for Country.

FVTOC chief exectuve Paul Paton said the plan would build capacity for Traditional Owners to lead efforts to care for the state’s natural resources.

‘‘There are many Traditional Owner corporations in Victoria, so the strategy captures their views, their rights, their aspirations for fire, and their objectives for fire, in a heavily regulated industry,” he said.

Mr Paton said cultural burning, not currently recognised in Victoria’s fire code of practice, would be benefitial to biodiversity, regeneration and fuel loads.

According to a 2018 CSIRO report, 70 per cent of cultural burns took place in the Northern Territory, while populous states such as NSW and Victoria were lagging behind in adapting the techniques.

This strategy put forward by the Federation aims to have cultural fire recognised in Victoria, alongside other practices such as cool burning, which involes less targeted, low-intensity fires to reduce the risk of extreme blazes which can decimate forests.

Mr Paton said while cool burning was acknowledged by authorities to some extent, other aspects of cultural burning had not been adopted.

“So that’s one of the legislative arrangements that needs to be addressed to fully recognise cultural burning practices rather than adapting to fit and suit a western concept of cool burning,” he said.

“We need to go beyond regulatory and safety processes (and seek to) understand cultural fire on a deeper level.

“There are often restrictions in the regulatory conditions that take a risk based approach that can sometimes come at the expense of traditional owner obligations.”

Victorian Cultural Burning project control group chairman Rodney Carter said it was disappointing Traditional Owners were not currently able to undertake their cultural obligations.

“It saddens us when existing regulatory frameworks exclude us from positively affecting sensible land management practice to reduce fire risk,” he said.

The Victorian State election will be held on November 26, with the incumbent Labor party widely tipped to retain office.