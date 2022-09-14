The Victorian Government will invest $2.4 million to build a disaster relief centre to support the East Gipplsand Aboriginal community.

Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes last week met with Lake Tyers Aboriginal community representatives to announce funding and discuss details for the centre.

This centre will be designed by Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation, Lake Tyers Aboriginal Trust and the Lake Tyers community.

Other than disaster relief the centre is expected to be used as a social gathering location for community events.

Eastern Victoria MP Tom McIntosh said the centre had the potential to be used as a model across Australia.

“This unique centre delivered by, and dedicated to, East Gippsland’s Aboriginal communities will be a model across the country and I’m so pleased that the Lake Tyers Aboriginal community can see their vision come to life,” he said.

The funding comes in response to the 2019-20 East Gippsland bushfires which saw more than 1.1 million hectares of the region burnt.

More than 60,000 people had to be evacuated from the region and some 4,000 people sheltering on the beach of Mallacoota had to be evacuated.

A further $3.2 million for Indigenous communities affected by the bushfires, culturally appropriate business support, training, employment and health and wellbeing initiatives will also be funded.

Black Duck Foods will employ a team of Aboriginal community members to provide training in traditional fire practices and food and land management.

Taungurung Land and Waters Council Aboriginal Corporation will use its grant for the protection and management of the Mt Buffalo region with a focus on areas impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires.

Ms Symes said it was important for community to lead recovery efforts.

“Each of these projects will help Aboriginal communities continue to lead recovery and healing on their terms, ensuring their unique experience of trauma is addressed,” she said.

Other recipients of the grants include Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Cooperation Kinaway Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Entrance Aboriginal Health Association, Moogji Aboriginal Council East Gippsland, Wayapa Wuurrk, and Yoowinna Wurnalung Aboriginal Healing Service.