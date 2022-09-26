Australia’s first Aboriginal supreme court judge has encouraged aspiring students to be the master of their own destinies in a landmark speech to an Ipswich private school.

In an event last Friday, West Moreton Anglican College welcomed Queensland Supreme Court Judge Lincoln Crowley to talk with young mob about their futures.

The Warramunga man was in June appointed as the first Indigenous judge of a superior court in Australia.

West Moreton Anglican College Indigenous perspectives learning innovator Phyllis Marsh, a MaMu woman from the Mundubarra people, said the day provided an opportunity for students to be inspired by their own stories.

“For us the Honourable Justice Crowley is this example, and we wanted to create an opportunity for which our First Nations students could speak with and hear from a First Nations leader who followed a vision and pursued individual excellence,” she said.

Mr Crowley, a Warramunga man, reflected on his journey, sharing words of encouragement and the skills relied upon to get where he is today.

With students gathering around for the last day of term, thoughts of the future hung pensively for Year 12 students.

Mr Crowley shared anecdotes from his upbringing, telling students he would spend his time daydreaming about the future he wanted to build for himself.

“It is within you to figure out where you want to go, and how you’re going to get there,” he said.

“Having a vision about what I wanted to do – you think it through, you think about it.”

Mr Crowley said self-discipline reflected stength and a desire “to achieve because you want to”.

WMAC principal Geoff McLay said the session with Mr Crowley was a privilege for students.

“Apart from his kind nature and humility, his sincerity and willingness to engage on a personal level with our students and staff was impressive and appreciated.”