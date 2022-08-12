Treaty Day Out is returning and will see an all-Indigenous all-star line-up light up the stage in Bendigo.

The festival, hosted by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, will see Briggs, Dan Sultan, No Fixed Address, Marlon x Rulla, Kee-ahn, and more, sharing the stage for a celebration of the Treaty journey and First Nations culture on Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

Starting Saturday, October 1 at the Bendigo Showgrounds, the festival will also feature food trucks, First Nations market stalls, a smoking ceremony, and traditional and cultural activities.

Tickets to the festival are free for First Nations people who are enrolled with the First Peoples’ Assembly, and are available to purchase for friends and allies.

Any Traditional Owner of country in Victoria who is 16 years and older is eligible to enrol, along with any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person from outside of Victoria, as long as they have lived in the state for at least three of the past five years.

Enrolled people can vote in Assembly elections to pick the members who will represent their interests on the journey to Treaty.

First People’s Assembly engagement and communications head Amy Rust said she wanted Victorians to share in First Nations culture.

“Treaty Day Out is a way for us to share our culture and to invite all Victorians on the Treaty journey with us,” she said.

“The work we’re doing is monumental, but this is an opportunity to come together, reflect on how far we’ve come and to have fun with mob. Our culture, our music, is deadly and we want to share that and to celebrate it all.”

Tickets to Treaty Day Out are on sale from August 12.

The full line-up includes Briggs, Dan Sultan, No Fixed Address, Marlon x Rulla, Kee’ahn, Scott Darlow, Nooky, Madi Colville-Walker, Bumpy and MC Kevin Kropinyeri.