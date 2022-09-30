Thousands of revellers are expected to descend on Bendigo on Saturday for the second Treaty Day Out festival.

Hosted by The First People’s Assembly of Victoria, the festival brings Indigenous artists together for a celebration of Treaty progress in the state.

The weekend’s concert follows a successful launch at Kanny-goopna (Shepparton) in February.

Festival-goers will be greeted with a partly cloudy 18 degree day, with a high chance of showers.

Festival lineup

Dan Sultan

Briggs

No Fixed Address

Marlon X Rulla

Scott Darlow

Lee’Ahn

Nooky

Bumpy

Madi Colville-Walker

FPAV spokesperson Amy Rust said hosting a second event so soon after the first gave everyone a chance to support live music.

“We came up with the idea just out of COVID, when live events were just starting to happen back up again, and we wanted to have a big celebration getting people together,” she said”

“We put on the (first) show to coincide with the by-election as an incentive for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who live in Victoria to participate in the treaty process.

“It was such a successful day and mob really enjoyed it and allies and friends really had a great time as well.”

“Learning about the treaty process and celebrating first nations music and artists and cultural in the one day.”

The first Treaty Day Out in Kanny-goopna saw one of the last public performances from the late Uncle Archie Roac.

Showground gates this weekend open at 1:45pm with a Welcome to Country.