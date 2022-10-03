A decision on Treaty in Victoria is within grasp as the State’s Indigenous representative body gets ready to ramp up conversations with State Government ahead of the November election.

Addressing the crowd in Bendigo at the Treaty Day Out event on Saturday, Aunty Geraldine Atkinson said the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria was closing in on an agreement with the Victorian Government on the framework for Treaty.

Victorians will go to the polls on November 26, where the incumbent Labor Government is favoured to hold office for another term.

“When you think of how long our people have been asking for this opportunity, it’s amazing that here we are,” Aunty Geraldine said.

“Treaty finally within reach.

“When we focus on building collective structures so our people will always have the power to protect our culture and our Country.”

The agreement will include framework for negotiating Treaty in Victoria, a determination fund and Treaty-making architecture.

With the First People’s Assembly set to host its first elections next year, the elected body will be in place for negotiating the statewide Treaty.

Individual Traditional Owners groups will form their own delegations to start discussions relating to treaties within their own areas.

“It’s about the process of empowering you fellas, our Traditional Owners, our fellow Aboriginal Victorians to start negotiating Treaty, as soon as next year,” Aunty Geraldine said.

Talks with the Victorian Government will continue this week and an agreement is expected within the month, according to the Assembly.

“Everyone wants to get on with building a better future together as equals, but to do that we must first address the unfinished business of racism and of what invasion and colonisation has done,” Aunty Geraldine said.

“Treaty is our opportunity to do exactly that.”

About 3000 people were in attendance at the Treaty Day Out festival in Bendigo, with close to 300 more people enrolling on the day to vote on the upcoming elections for the Assembly.