When Wiradjuri and Walgalu artist Shane Harrington was asked to give back to his local football club, the junior footballers and who they aspire to be was at the top of his list of inspirations.

The Tumut Blues senior men’s and women’s sides, the club Mr Harrington once played for, will run out in their Indigenous jumpers with his design for their clash against the Temora Dragons in this weekend.

“It’s (the jumper) to inspire our young fellas, our youth to be able to aspire to grow from the juniors and move on to the onto playing grade football,” Mr Harrington said.

“In Tumut 90 per cent of our of our youth are playing (rugby) league.

“If they see big name players like that were in an indigenous jersey, we’ll give them that much pride, I think that’s what it’s about.

“The idea of designing a jersey that’s got so much cultural identity to it that our youth want to just be part of it, and they aspire to those big name players that are actually wearing that jersey.”

The design tells the dreaming stories of Girawe the goanna and the first platypus Billadurang, tying the creation stories of the Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers.

Blues secretary Rose McCormick said the entire club and community have got behind the initiative.

“We have been think thinking about it for years to show the inclusion of our local community in our football,” she said.

“We’ve had lots of great Indigenous people from our local mob playing for us.

“We just want to pay our respects back to our land. You know, the people who own the land that we playing on.”

Players run onto the ground with a smoking ceremony following a welcome to country from Aunty Sue Bulger.

Aunty Sue’s brother, the late Neil Bulger, is a famous figure at the club.

Ms McCormick said the local Group 9 competition have plans to bring in an Indigenous round in future seasons.

The Blues take on Temora on their home turf at Twickenham oval, Sunday.